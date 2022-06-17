Regarding Petula Dvorak’s June 10 Metro column, “College prep must include honest chats about drugs”:
Her parental guidance, however, would benefit from an update to warn about xylazine, a non-opioid tranquilizer developed for veterinary medicine. Drug cartels and dealers are now adding xylazine to heroin, fentanyl, pills and other street drugs because it intensifies the high. What’s frightening is there are no test strips for xylazine, and naloxone does not reverse an overdose. In Harford and Cecil counties where I work and volunteer, we are seeing a dramatic increase in xylazine overdoses and use.
Family-member and trusted-messenger discussions about the insidiousness of xylazine, contaminated street drugs and what looks like genuine pharmaceuticals will reduce fatal overdoses. Too many people, especially teens, are dying every day.
Don Mathis, Havre de Grace, Md.
The writer is a certified peer recovery specialist for Voices of Hope.