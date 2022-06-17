In their June 12 Local Opinions commentary, “A test in Virginia of the right to remain silent,” Becky Dummermuth and Adam MacLeod claimed that schools should not be able to force their teachers to address their transgender students respectfully because of what they call “the right to silence.” By that logic, a teacher could single out a student they disapprove of and completely ignore them for the entire school year. That teacher would be immune to firing by their employer because they couldn’t be compelled to respond to the student the way they respond to the rest of the class. And let’s be clear, refusing to use a transgender student’s correct pronouns is as disrespectful as ignoring them completely.