This spat between Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) and D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) must end now. Though I do not favor a new National Football League stadium at the RFK campus, this “dust-up” only adds more cheap drama to an already tawdry affair, with its many investigations — congressional or otherwise.

These two politicians need to put the interests of D.C. residents first, which is to acquire the land at an equitable cost. The inevitable heated discussions and lengthy negotiations concerning what will go there should be left until after that is accomplished. There is more than just a new stadium and the return of “that” team to consider. There is also the NFL, which has shown itself to not be as transparent as it claims, and whether it represents D.C. values.