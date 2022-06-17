Placeholder while article actions load

Thirty-one members of the Patriot Front, a white-nationalist group involved in the deadly 2017 Charlottesville rally, were arrested in Idaho last weekend. Their plan to riot at an LGBTQ Pride event in Coeur d’Alene was foiled by a local resident who called police about what looked “like a little army,” Coeur d’Alene Police Chief Lee White said. Only two were from Idaho; the rest came from states as far as Texas, Illinois, Arkansas and Virginia. That these white nationalists nearly pulled off their plan is unsettling. It’s not an isolated example of recent hate-group brazenness.

We need to be honest about a pressing national security threat to the United States: white-supremacist domestic terrorism. Sometimes, as in Idaho, potential violence is stopped before it happens. Other times, as in last month’s tragic shooting in Buffalo, hate takes irreplaceable lives. The left has its own violent actors; for instance, antiabortion centers have experienced increased violence since the leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion that would strike down Roe v. Wade. But numbers show it is a greater threat from the right: Fifty-five percent of deaths by domestic extremists in the past decade came at the hands of white supremacists, according to Anti-Defamation League data, with 75 percent of the killings by right-wing extremists overall.

Addressing any terrorist threat can be fraught, and addressing domestic terrorism even more so: It requires a tricky balance between protecting national security and safeguarding civil liberties. Past counterterrorism has disproportionately targeted Black, Arab and South Asian communities and activists. Shielding vulnerable communities from white-nationalist violence is a worthy goal, but in doing so, elected officials must tread cautiously against opening new avenues for abuse. It especially must not create expansive new enforcement powers, which would accrue from designating domestic terrorism a crime, with all the novel legal authority that would entail.

Advertisement

President Biden, to his credit, has begun to tackle this challenge, redirecting the nation’s counterterrorism efforts inward. His administration released the nation’s first strategy for addressing domestic terrorism last year, promising improved information-sharing by law enforcement and reallocation of Homeland Security funding. But there’s more to be done: The Department of Homeland Security, the Justice Department, the FBI, and state and local law enforcement must focus their existing resources specifically on white-supremacist and neo-Nazi violence. Justice’s civil rights division needs the capacity to thoroughly investigate hate-crime reports. And local and state law enforcement, often on the front lines of stopping white supremacy, need continued support at the federal level. Congress should ensure all these undertakings are as transparent as possible.

The Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act of 2022, introduced days after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, would go a long way toward realizing these aims. The bill languished until after the Buffalo mass shooting but in recent weeks passed the House with unanimous Democratic support and one lone Republican vote. It moved on to the Senate, where Republicans blocked it. Congress cannot wait until the next tragedy to reexamine domestic terrorism efforts. White-supremacist domestic terrorism has been an ugly force in the United States’ past and present. Lawmakers must do what they can to stop this scourge from being part of the country’s future.

GiftOutline Gift Article