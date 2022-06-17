He hated the job, but he loved the attention. The only way Trump can stop people from saying he’s a loser is to win again — and while he could just claim credit for the victory of someone he anoints, could he really bear the spotlight shining on anyone except him? Besides, the list of alternatives is slim enough that some conservatives may think the former commander in chief is their best shot. With enough people telling him that he alone can fix it, Trump and his ego might not be able to resist.