Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder has done an excellent job demonstrating why regional leaders should not use taxpayer funds to subsidize a new team stadium. Few public officials seemed as enthusiastic about that project as Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R), but even he has dropped his support, at least for now, for giving a handout of hundreds of millions of dollars to one of America’s richest men.

Mr. Snyder, who faces multiple allegations of engaging in and tolerating sexual harassment of female employees, had been summoned to testify next week before a congressional committee investigating that matter. The panel is also looking into an accusation, from a former Commanders executive, concerning serious financial impropriety by the team.

But on Wednesday, Mr. Snyder served notice, through his lawyer, that he will not appear before the panel as requested. His arrogance is inexcusable; the committee should issue a subpoena compelling his testimony if necessary. (National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell has agreed to appear at the same hearing to discuss the league’s own investigation of Mr. Snyder and the team.)

Even if Mr. Snyder were an exemplary team owner, which he is not, the arguments are weak for devoting public funds to help billionaire NFL owners build new stadiums, which often serve to juice their already substantial profits. And there is even less sense in earmarking public funding for a private company beset by scandal, especially when the prospects are cloudy at best for a healthy return on that investment for the surrounding community. In the case of the suburban Maryland towns nearest the Commanders’ current home, FedEx Field, most residents would likely attest that the stadium has brought them little benefit since it opened 25 years ago.

Like most NFL owners, Mr. Snyder does not need a public subsidy. In Los Angeles, the wealthy owner of the Rams, Stan Kroenke, privately funded the team’s new arena, SoFi Stadium, which opened nearly two years ago. Mr. Snyder can do the same.

The Commanders intend to build a new stadium that is ready for the 2027 season, when their commitment to play at FedEx Field expires. Mr. Snyder lobbied heavily for legislation in Virginia that would divert hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue produced by the new stadium, if it were built there, to help finance its construction. Mr. Youngkin, along with legislators in both parties, gave the plan full-throated backing. But their zeal for the idea wilted amid the ongoing revelations and allegations concerning the Commanders and their owner — leading first to the drastic downsizing of the legislation, then to its abandonment by key lawmakers and, finally, to Mr. Youngkin’s apparent desertion. The governor could have tried to force the issue in the course of amending the state’s two-year budget, but he chose not to on Wednesday — the same day Mr. Snyder gave the brushoff to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.

That should send a message, if one is needed, to leaders in Maryland and the District whom Mr. Snyder might continue to court. Whatever the Commanders’ performance and prospects, it is folly to heap taxpayer dollars on this team and its owner.

