One hundred and fifty-seven years ago, at the tail end of the United States’ great civil conflict — and the geographical tail end of the Confederacy — Union Army Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger led 2,000 soldiers into Galveston, Tex., where a third of the population still lived in slavery more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was supposed to have taken effect. He issued the following general order, which was read out at several locations by federal troops:

“The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free. This involves an absolute equality of personal rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves, and the connection heretofore existing between them becomes that between employer and hired labor.”

This good news wasn’t really news to many of the people in Galveston; word does get around when big things are afoot. In this case, the word made manifest on June 19 was “jubilee” (derived from an ancient Hebrew term for a day when, among other things, slaves could be set free). Juneteenth, as it came to be known, turned into an annual day of celebration for African Americans in Texas and then in other parts of the country. In recent decades, nearly every state has given it some form of recognition. Last year, it became a federal holiday for the first time.

Many people helped bring about the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, passed in 2021 by substantial margins in both houses of Congress. One of the most prominent advocates was Opal Lee, a retired schoolteacher who has spent her retirement doing good things, including advocating for the holiday. At age 94, she was present for the signing ceremony here in Washington. This initiative shows a side of the liberation struggle that is sometimes forgotten, as University of Maryland professor Ira Berlin wrote in an article in The Post 30 years ago:

“From the first guns at Sumter, the strongest advocates of emancipation were the slaves themselves. Lacking political standing or public voice, forbidden access to the weapons of war, slaves tossed aside the grand pronouncements of Lincoln and other Union leaders that the sectional conflict was only a war for national unity and moved directly to put their own freedom — and that of their posterity — atop the national agenda. Steadily, as opportunities arose, slaves risked all for freedom by abandoning their owners, coming uninvited into Union lines and offering their help as laborers, pioneers, guides and spies.”

Juneteenth has been, and still is, a day for feasting, singing and dancing, if you feel like it (it’s a free country). But above all, it is a day for celebrating the ideals of freedom and equality — not only in the nation’s laws but in the hearts and minds of one another.

