Regarding the June 12 Outlook article “Gun-control activists can learn from Roe opponents”:
How can conservatives truly believe in limiting the power of government for the minority (40 percent) of Americans who say they own guns, while demanding a strict overreach of government where the rights of a majority of Americans — women (50.8 percent of the population, according to the Census Bureau) — to control their own bodies are concerned? How can conservatives demand that women carry through with an unintended, unwanted pregnancy or a pregnancy that might pose risk to health or financial well-being, yet consistently vote against social programs that address the disparities in health care and economics that might help all women raise a child to a healthy and stable future? How can Republicans and conservatives justify these inconsistencies, contradictions and disconnects?
Jeannie Parker, Clarksburg