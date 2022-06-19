The June 15 editorial “A response to India’s intolerance” calls for members of the Indian government to stop disparaging Islam. This might have some pragmatic value, considering how desirable it would be to reduce tensions between India and Pakistan.
In a truly free society, no belief or idea can be legally protected from doubt and ridicule. That it might be prudent to avoid saying certain things can never be elevated to an enforceable prohibition. An expression should never be banned for just being extremely offensive, regardless of whether it scandalizes a religious or any other type of cherished concept.
Edward Tabash, Los Angeles
The writer, an attorney, is chair of the board of directors of the Center for Inquiry.