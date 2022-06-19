The June 15 editorial “ A response to India’s intolerance ” calls for members of the Indian government to stop disparaging Islam. This might have some pragmatic value, considering how desirable it would be to reduce tensions between India and Pakistan.

However, there is another aspect to this. We can never allow considerations of comity and goodwill to be a Trojan horse for blasphemy laws, or for the automatic assumption that religious believers have a greater right than anyone else to be insulated from offensive comments. The notion that all religious beliefs deserve to be respected should be redirected to a concern for equal legal rights for adherents of all points of view, whether on matters of religion or anything else. No point of view should ever enjoy greater legal protection than other perspectives just because it contains belief in a supernatural being or beings.