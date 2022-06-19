We in Loudoun County are growing weary of special interest groups’ meddling in our democratic elections. Over the past year, the recall efforts of one special interest group have not only targeted our commonwealth’s attorney, but also seven of the nine Loudoun County School Board members. The remaining two members who were spared recalls are Republican-supported. All seven members, and Ms. Biberaj, are Democrat-supported. We are not confused here in Loudoun County: These groups are nothing more than political operatives seeking to undermine democratic elections and inject distrust in the electorate, per their minority, extremist political playbook.