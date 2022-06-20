Former attorney general William P. Barr could have refused to echo the false claims about mail-in ballots’ susceptibility to fraud. He also could have left out the fawning praise of Trump in his resignation letter and issued a clear statement debunking the “big lie” of a stolen election and warning about Trump’s refusal to accept the results.

Pence could have promptly conceded the race, even if Trump did not. He could have denounced the “big lie.” He could have gone to the FBI or spoken publicly about Trump’s pressure campaign.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) — and congressional Republicans en masse — could have recognized Joe Biden as the legitimately elected president and denounced the “big lie” as soon as the Trump campaign’s last appeal was exhausted. They also could have supported Trump’s second impeachment or voted to disqualify him from ever holding office again.

Given all the machinations in the White House, Trump’s infamous tweet that Jan. 6 would be “wild” and the ongoing schemes, any lawyer in the administration could have picked up the phone and warned law enforcement that a violent mob was being summoned. Really, with all those legal advisers arguing with Trump about the constitutionality of rejecting electoral votes, no one thought to make certain the FBI and law enforcement understood the gravity of the threat? Not even an anonymous tip?

All Republican state lawmakers and governors could have affirmed the accuracy of their states’ results and denounced attempts to solicit alternate slates, as Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp did. They likewise could have refused to entertain phony, partisan audits.

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows could have refused to assist Trump in his attempt to remain in power and definitively told everyone there was “no there there” (instead of saying different things to different people, as Pence’s former chief of staff Marc Short said he did). If necessary, he should have quit and gone public.