Instead, as The Post reported, the leader of the Log Cabin Republicans in Hampton Roads delivers praise for Mr. Youngkin (R): “He is tolerant. … We are coexisting.”

As I read about Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s milquetoast attempt to mark gay pride this month [“ Youngkin cautious in Pride outreach ,” Metro, June 13], the most revealing quotes do not come from our unusually reticent governor.

If these compliments were made in 1972, Mr. Youngkin might seem emboldened. But this is 2022 and LGBTQ Virginians neither not need nor want Mr. Youngkin’s tolerance. We do not merely coexist. As proud citizens, parents and families, educators, business executives, laborers, legislators, landowners, faith leaders and voters who come from all walks of life, we are a vital, breathing and generous cornerstone of the Commonwealth.