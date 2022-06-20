The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
The Post's View

Opinion Our picks for Tuesday’s D.C. Democratic primary

By the
June 20, 2022 at 5:25 p.m. EDT
The Emery Heights Community Center in Ward 4 on the first day of in-person early voting in D.C. on June 10. (Vanessa G. Sanchez/The Washington Post)
Placeholder while article actions load

Democratic voters will go to the polls Tuesday to select the party’s nominees for mayor, for chairman and members of the D.C. Council, attorney general and a nonvoting delegate to Congress. Given the overwhelming advantage the party has in voter registration, the District’s Democratic primary generally determines the winners of the November general election.

Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates

Election vote centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and voters may cast their ballots at any of the centers, regardless of their residential address. Voters must be registered in the Democratic primary to vote. Voters who are in line by 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Here are our endorsements:

Mayor: Muriel E. Bowser

Attorney General: Brian Schwalb

Delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives: Eleanor Holmes Norton

D.C. Council:

Chairman: Phil Mendelson

At-Large: Nate Fleming

Ward 1: Salah Czapary

Ward 3: Eric Goulet

Ward 5: Faith Gibson Hubbard

Loading...