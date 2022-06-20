Democratic voters will go to the polls Tuesday to select the party’s nominees for mayor, for chairman and members of the D.C. Council, attorney general and a nonvoting delegate to Congress. Given the overwhelming advantage the party has in voter registration, the District’s Democratic primary generally determines the winners of the November general election.
Election vote centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and voters may cast their ballots at any of the centers, regardless of their residential address. Voters must be registered in the Democratic primary to vote. Voters who are in line by 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
Here are our endorsements:
Mayor: Muriel E. Bowser
Attorney General: Brian Schwalb
Delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives: Eleanor Holmes Norton
Chairman: Phil Mendelson
At-Large: Nate Fleming
Ward 1: Salah Czapary
Ward 3: Eric Goulet
Ward 5: Faith Gibson Hubbard
