Perhaps the most interesting storyline of the legislative elections has been the emergence of a left-wing political force — one that has materialized from an ideological camp assumed until recently to be dormant. The New Popular Ecological and Social Union (NUPES), a constellation of left-wing parties spearheaded by the firebrand politician Jean-Luc Mélenchon, had as of Monday won 142 seats in France’s National Assembly, according to Le Monde .

For months — and even years — a frequent refrain of political commentary has been that the “left is dead,” a storyline seemingly confirmed by the disastrous end to François Hollande left-wing administration in 2017. But what the rise of NUPES has shown — following on the heels of Mélenchon’s strong presidential campaign in the spring — is that a muscular left is possible. The appeal of NUPES so far lies in its promises of a lower retirement age and a higher minimum wage. How NUPES will function as a bloc in Parliament remains to be seen, but the preliminary results show that the left as a political force is far from dead; it was just previously fragmented.