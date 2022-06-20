Regarding the June 13 front-page article “Guns bill finds common ground”:
Police officers should not have to face assailants carrying AR-15s. Leaders stand on the right side of history. What do Republicans want their legacy to be? It’s time for leadership; time for them to explain to their constituents why they agree with common-sense gun controls. As a nation, we are saddened by the deaths in Uvalde, Tex. — as well as those deaths that came before and those that have occurred since. Surely, now is the time for change. Republicans should lead with their conscience and vote for common-sense gun laws.
Jacqueline Carney, Chevy Chase