Placeholder while article actions load

Traveling to Kabul this spring on an American women’s fact-finding delegation, I saw firsthand how the Biden administration’s decision to withhold aid from Afghanistan following the Taliban’s takeover has put the country on the brink of disaster [“ Afghans in hunger crisis as aid dries up ,” front page, June 17].

Just because we don’t like the Taliban doesn’t make our collective punishment of Afghan women, children and the entire population of ordinary Afghans an acceptable policy. In addition to withholding aid funds, the administration froze billions of dollars in Afghan central bank funds, crippling the country’s economy. If we care about Afghan people, including Afghan women, the United States must release Afghan central bank funds to get the economy on its feet and ensure that aid money is flowing to prevent immediate disaster and, ultimately, a failed state. After investing 20 years in a stable Afghanistan, cutting off funds while Afghans starve is cruel and shortsighted.