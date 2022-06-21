1 Forget the excuses about Trump’s “intent”

The evidence the committee presented on Tuesday largely destroyed the bogus argument that “intent” is a barrier to prosecution. Bowers’s testimony about Rudy Giuliani’s supposed gaffe that the Trump camp had “lots of theories” but no “evidence” was as damning a confession as any.

The attempts to deceive electors also point to corrupt intent. Former Michigan GOP chair Laura Cox testified that the Trump campaign told her that fake electors would “hide overnight” in the state Capitol to cast votes in the chamber. She said she responded “in no uncertain terms that that was insane and inappropriate.”

Meanwhile, an Arizona elector testified that he was misled and not told about the concerns of Trump campaign lawyers. He assured investigators he would not have participated in the plot to devise fake electors had he known the full truth. This was not a scheme operated in good faith.

As for Trump personally, aides including the White House counsel, former attorney general William P. Barr and other Justice Department officials all shot down his false claims of fraud and rejected his rationalization for fake electors. Trump heard the same thing from state officials.

Bowers told Trump he wouldn’t participate in the illegal scheme. And Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger also told Trump his claims were false. Trump’s request that Raffensperger “find” just enough votes to flip the state should remove any doubt that Trump acted benignly — especially given Trump’s retweet of a statement from one of his lawyers, L. Lin Wood, that Raffensperger would go to jail, and his unsubtle threats that Raffensperger would face criminal prosecution if he failed to comply.

