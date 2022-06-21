Electoral college certificates declaring Trump the winner in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, New Mexico, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin were amateurish at best, but obviously fraudulent. The side-by-side comparison of the shoddy fake slates and the official certification reflects a ham-handed effort to create a phony paper trail that would justify stealing the election from the rightful winner. Nevertheless, sneaking around to create bogus documents should be fodder for criminal investigations in all these states.