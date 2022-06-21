The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion An oath means nothing to Trump

By
Editorial cartoonist
June 21, 2022 at 4:18 p.m. EDT
(Ann Telnaes/The Washington Post)
In Day 4 of the Jan. 6th hearings, Arizona state House Speaker Russell “Rusty” Bowers (R) testified that "Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani asked him to look into potentially removing President Biden’s electors in his state”.

