Even in the immediate aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, there were more admissions to the United States through its main refugee program than there have been in the past three years under the Trump and Biden administrations. The former, as part of its xenophobic project, slashed refugee entries to their lowest levels since the program began 40 years ago. The latter, faced with a gutted resettlement program, adverse court settlements and political headwinds, has done little better to live up to this country’s traditional role as a beacon to victims of the world’s man-made and natural disasters.

Granted, President Biden did airlift more than 75,000 desperate U.S.-allied Afghans to the United States following the chaotic fall of Kabul last year — though not as part of the official refugee admissions program, whose bureaucratic wheels turn slowly. And this year, the administration has opened its doors to thousands of Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s blood-soaked war. In both instances, however, there is no commitment to grant many of the new arrivals status as legal permanent residents; unlike official refugees, their stays in this country are intended to be temporary.

In that grim context, Mr. Biden’s announcement this month that the United States will admit 20,000 refugees from the Americas over the next two years — about three times more than the number expected in the current fiscal year — is a step forward, albeit a relatively modest one. During the decade ending in 2020, just 4 percent of overall refugee admissions were from Latin America or the Caribbean, according to the Migration Policy Institute. Mr. Biden’s agreement with Latin American leaders committing the United States to do better is a recognition of this country’s responsibilities in its own hemisphere. It is also an apparent effort to blunt, if only slightly, surging levels of undocumented border-crossing by providing an additional means for people from the Americas to enter the country legally. In that same vein, the president also said the United States would grant an additional 11,500 seasonal worker visas for Central Americans and Haitians.

Those are among the relatively few moves to increase annual legal admissions the administration can take on its own, without congressional action. They are smart economically, providing employees to a job market where businesses in many sectors are struggling to find workers. And they are smart diplomatically, couched as they were in a regional package in which key Latin American countries, including Mexico, agreed in return to admit migrants from the region — a move that might also divert some illegal immigration at the southern U.S. border. In addition, Canada said it would open its doors to Latin American refugees over the next few years and Spain pledged to take more migrants from the area.

The agreement is, as Mr. Biden said, “just a start,” and will not divert the Republican political assault on his immigration policies, to say nothing of the torrent of apprehensions of illegal crossers at the southern border. Nonetheless, it advances the principle that providing refuge to desperate migrants is a regional responsibility that must be met equally by the United States and its hemispheric partners.

