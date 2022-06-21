Placeholder while article actions load

The June 10 letter “ Ms. Collins’s reliable vote ” made a few nonsense charges about Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) that are contradicted by The Post’s own reporting. First, the letter blamed Ms. Collins for blocking Merrick Garland’s Supreme Court nomination in 2016. Nonsense. Ms. Collins met with Mr. Garland and — as The Post reported at the time — her statements calling for public hearings “were music to the ears of Senate Democrats and White House officials.”

Secondly, the letter said Ms. Collins is “nowhere to be found” on gun-safety legislation. Again, nonsense. As The Post has covered extensively, she voted for the Manchin-Toomey bill in 2013, led the “no-fly, no-buy” compromise in 2016 and is part of the bipartisan effort currently underway in the Senate. The Post says that all letters are subject to editing and abridgment. This letter could certainly have used some of both.