As a provider of reproductive health care, as well as a supporter of gun safety, I was shocked and disappointed to read David S. Meyer’s June 12 Outlook essay, “Gun-control activists can learn from Roe opponents.”
To be clear, these are reprehensible acts of violence. With the goal of creating a climate of fear and intimidation around reproductive health care, people have been killed, wounded and maimed for providing abortion care. Mr. Meyer also suggests that the harassment of patients outside of health centers is a valid strategy for achieving a policy goal.
I can’t think of anything more antithetical to combating the epidemic of gun carnage that threatens our children and plagues our country. I hope The Post and Mr. Meyer take more care in the future.
Jamila Perritt, Washington
The writer is a physician and the president of Physicians for Reproductive Health.