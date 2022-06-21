The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion We should not promote criminal violence as a viable form of protest

June 21, 2022 at 2:01 p.m. EDT
The Planned Parenthood Reproductive Health Services Center in St. Louis on March 8. (Neeta Satam for The Washington Post)
As a provider of reproductive health care, as well as a supporter of gun safety, I was shocked and disappointed to read David S. Meyer’s June 12 Outlook essay, “Gun-control activists can learn from Roe opponents.”

In a piece listing tactics that gun-violence opponents might consider, Mr. Meyer casually includes the criminal acts of violence and intimidation, several of which included firearms, employed by antiabortion extremists over the past several decades that continue today. This campaign of terror has included murder, assault, arson, kidnapping, trespassing, vandalism, blockades — the list goes on and on. Mr. Meyer argues these actions “raised the costs and difficulties” for abortion providers.

To be clear, these are reprehensible acts of violence. With the goal of creating a climate of fear and intimidation around reproductive health care, people have been killed, wounded and maimed for providing abortion care. Mr. Meyer also suggests that the harassment of patients outside of health centers is a valid strategy for achieving a policy goal.

I can’t think of anything more antithetical to combating the epidemic of gun carnage that threatens our children and plagues our country. I hope The Post and Mr. Meyer take more care in the future.

Jamila Perritt, Washington

The writer is a physician and the president of Physicians for Reproductive Health.

