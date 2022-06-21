As a provider of reproductive health care, as well as a supporter of gun safety, I was shocked and disappointed to read David S. Meyer’s June 12 Outlook essay, “ Gun-control activists can learn from Roe opponents .”

In a piece listing tactics that gun-violence opponents might consider, Mr. Meyer casually includes the criminal acts of violence and intimidation, several of which included firearms, employed by antiabortion extremists over the past several decades that continue today. This campaign of terror has included murder, assault, arson, kidnapping, trespassing, vandalism, blockades — the list goes on and on. Mr. Meyer argues these actions “raised the costs and difficulties” for abortion providers.