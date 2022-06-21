Placeholder while article actions load

Regarding Ruth Marcus’s June 12 Sunday Opinion column, “This is the exact wrong time for the court to loosen gun laws”: “Originalists” on the Supreme Court read out of the Second Amendment the clause “A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State …” in 2008′s District of Columbia v. Heller.

What happened in Uvalde, Tex., is a call to all of us to, finally, call out the court’s “originalists” for their fraud. True “originalism” recognizes that when the Second Amendment was written, the “arms” that people received the right to bear were single-shot muskets and pistols. Pointed bullets and revolver pistols were not invented until the 1830s; the Spencer repeating rifle, the technological edge that helped the Union win the Civil War, was not designed until 1860.

True “originalists” can constitutionally ban some types of weapons (especially those designed primarily to kill people) and restrict the number of rounds in a magazine (perhaps to five or six). Even these measures stretch “originalism” to apply to weapons and ammunition not envisioned by the authors of the Constitution, and they should mark absolutely as far as we are willing to go beyond original intent.

One final thought: States restrict the types of weapons used during hunting season, for example, providing for bow hunting — in part, at least, out of fairness to the prey. We need to tighten regulations regarding arms and ammunition out of fairness to our fellow Americans, perhaps including ourselves, for when humans are the prey.

John Seip, Washington

