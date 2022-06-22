Placeholder while article actions load

George F. Will’s June 16 op-ed, “ Can America ‘do big things’ again? Ask the regulators. ” mentioned Philip K. Howard’s complaint about environmental reviews for raising the roadway on New Jersey’s Bayonne Bridge, which he claimed “involved no serious environmental impact because it used existing foundations.” But Mr. Howard’s shortsightedness in regard to the project demonstrates why these reviews are important.

The project was undertaken, in the words of the New Jersey Port Authority, to allow “the current — and much larger — generation of container ships to pass underneath.” This means that the project was built for the express reason of bringing larger, more polluting ships and increased cargo to the ports of New York and New Jersey. This would result in increased diesel pollution from both the ships and the trucks transporting the cargo.