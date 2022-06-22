The June 7 news article “As ship pollution rises, U.S. waits for the world to act” follows a familiar pattern: environmental groups want more and the global shipping industry is not doing enough to curb emissions. Next comes the inevitable comparison with electric vehicles. It was very meaningful to compare the M/V Mark W. Barker — a 639-foot, 8,000-horsepower vessel weighing 26,000 gross tons — to an electric car. That the ship is designed to haul wind turbines fits the narrative nicely, but the story leaves out the most relevant point of all: That boat is powered by two advanced diesel technology engines with control systems that enable it to achieve near-zero emissions and meet the Environmental Protection Agency’s Tier 4 standards.