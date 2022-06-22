Placeholder while article actions load

But at no point is any responsibility laid upon the parents of these students. They allow the kids to come, help pay for the trips, send a few of their own along to chaperone and surely set limits for such behavior on family trips. For many parents, sending them on class trips is a respite from family duties and a reprieve before summer’s obligation to monitor their children’s behavior. But please don’t burden teachers and schools with playing police outside the school’s walls. Parents and schools must work together as a team to ask the most important question: What educational benefits are students receiving from running through the Smithsonian, taking selfies in front of monuments, cavorting in the U.S. Botanic Garden, and jostling one another in the Capitol building? Maybe we need to rethink the benefits of the “educational” class trip and ask these students whether they would rather be in Disney World, where fun, photos and physical activity are more acceptable.