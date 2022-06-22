Virginia Commonwealth University’s Center on Society and Health has produced the Healthy Places Index for Northern Virginia based on analyses of census tracts from 2010. (Yes, there have been changes since then.) The center has published reports and maps comparing neighborhoods in Northern Virginia, showing that life expectancy differs by up to 10 years in prosperous neighborhoods compared with poorer neighborhoods. The index and accompanying interactive maps show that there are many factors contributing to the disparities, but the life experience that places African Americans or Hispanic people in low-index neighborhoods is clearly a major factor.