Opinion Racism is a health crisis

June 22, 2022 at 3:03 p.m. EDT
Downtown Brambleton in Loudon County, Va., on Nov. 14, 2017. (Photo by Benjamin C. Tankersley for The Washington Post)
Virginia’s chief public health official, Colin Greene, can find evidence of racial disparities in his own Loudoun County [“Youngkin aide balks at racism as a health crisis,” front page, June 16].

Virginia Commonwealth University’s Center on Society and Health has produced the Healthy Places Index for Northern Virginia based on analyses of census tracts from 2010. (Yes, there have been changes since then.) The center has published reports and maps comparing neighborhoods in Northern Virginia, showing that life expectancy differs by up to 10 years in prosperous neighborhoods compared with poorer neighborhoods. The index and accompanying interactive maps show that there are many factors contributing to the disparities, but the life experience that places African Americans or Hispanic people in low-index neighborhoods is clearly a major factor.

With census data added to all the research that has been presented to him by his staff, Mr. Greene's department could surely determine which factors can be ameliorated by public health intervention.

Sidney Johnson, Reston

