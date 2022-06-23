The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Children want financial literacy classes, too

June 23, 2022 at 3:44 p.m. EDT
The Post is correct that all students should be taught solid financial education as part of the school curriculum. However, the June 13 editorial “A worthwhile requirement” missed a critical point. Many students want financial literacy that teaches them to be cautious, not impulsive, spenders. And in D.C, a group of fourth- and fifth-graders asked for a curriculum that teaches these skills.

On May 25, the fourth- and fifth-grade students at St. Francis Xavier School in D.C. experienced an unusual financial literacy curriculum developed years ago by Walter Cronkite and a group of young consumer advocates. Mr. Cronkite’s dictum “In seeking truth you have to get both sides of a story,” drove the development of this resource. The free curriculum is called FoolProof. It teaches kids to be healthy skeptics when it comes to decisions about their money and their well-being.

Unlike much of what is taught in schools, students at this D.C. school are asking for this curriculum. And, as the editorial pointed out, there is a critical need for it. What a win-win opportunity for our kids and our school systems.

Roberta Baskin, Lake Jackson

The writer is a founding member of the FoolProof Foundation’s Board of Directors.

