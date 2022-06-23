Placeholder while article actions load

The Post is correct that all students should be taught solid financial education as part of the school curriculum. However, the June 13 editorial “ A worthwhile requirement ” missed a critical point. Many students want financial literacy that teaches them to be cautious, not impulsive, spenders. And in D.C, a group of fourth- and fifth-graders asked for a curriculum that teaches these skills.

On May 25, the fourth- and fifth-grade students at St. Francis Xavier School in D.C. experienced an unusual financial literacy curriculum developed years ago by Walter Cronkite and a group of young consumer advocates. Mr. Cronkite’s dictum “In seeking truth you have to get both sides of a story,” drove the development of this resource. The free curriculum is called FoolProof. It teaches kids to be healthy skeptics when it comes to decisions about their money and their well-being.