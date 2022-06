The June 17 Metro article “Black lawmakers ‘outraged’ over health official demand action ” noted that in two interviews with The Post, Virginia Health Commissioner Colin Greene “said invoking racism alienates White people.” Has it never occurred to Mr. Greene that White racism alienates Black people?

Invocations of racism will end only when White racism ends. As we continue to see all too frequently, that end is not near. There is progress, but that progress is slowed by people like Mr. Greene who deflect, deny, excuse, rationalize and sidestep the issue.