Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) is reportedly concerned that families living at the poverty level are taking advantage of the child tax credit to buy, among other things, drugs.

If Mr. Manchin took a moment to look more deeply at his own state, he would see what our charity sees. Our charity has offered money to children who can’t afford prom tickets, would love to go to summer camp, need a pair of glasses or would just like new clothes.