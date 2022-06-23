You said you “had no involvement in that whatsoever” after recent reports that your chief of staff asked Vice President Mike Pence’s office if he should pass along fake electoral votes on Jan. 6, 2021. As The Post’s Aaron Blake pointed out, if your version of events — in which you essentially said your office was just a go-between — is true, your office “was happy to serve as a conduit between a House intern and Pence’s staff, offering to deliver documents to no less than the vice president’s office without really reviewing the contents or their implications.” Is it standard procedure to pass along unvetted, unexamined material to the vice president? Are you blaming your staff for enabling the coup attempt? Why did you not come forward with this information previously?