Placeholder while article actions load

But should we take seriously an architectural proposal that tries to outdo or to ignore the main hall and sequence of Daniel Burnham’s original station? The station’s historic spaces languish as they are now. Yet few stations in the world could be architecturally grander than what already exists. The value of redeveloping Union Station is not in creating a “modern, vitalized facility” from scratch, as the renderings suggest. Many of the images leave one asking: Where’s Union Station? The challenge lies in integrating the greatness of the existing complex with the new ideas to realize its modern potential. New York’s Moynihan Train Hall, a converted post office, shows one recent example of how a historic building can be adapted for contemporary use.