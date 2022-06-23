Placeholder while article actions load

Though I appreciated Martha Anne Toll’s generally fair review of my book, “ Musical Revolutions: How the Sounds of the Western World Changed ,” [“ Centuries of innovations in Western music, presented at a fast tempo ,” June 19, Outlook], she made a misstep in decrying my description of Yuja Wang’s “short, tight-fitting outfits,” as if this were merely gratuitous.

In fact, Ms. Wang, one of the most technically accomplished pianists in the world, makes a dramatic point in presenting herself in this way — it’s a purposeful aspect of the sexy image she cultivates, which is an unusual and noteworthy choice in classical music. I would have been remiss in ignoring it.