Incumbent presidents typically do not face many questions about whether they will seek a second term. And usually, they shouldn’t — since incumbents generally fare better than challengers. But this isn’t a typical set of circumstances. Biden won the presidency at 77, in a race that didn’t require much in-person campaigning because of covid-19. In 2024, a then-81-year-old Biden would have to be on the road a lot more. And currently, only about 40 percent of voters approve of Biden’s performance as president, while about 55 percent disapprove, according to FiveThirtyEight’s average of recent polls.

It would be nuts to defer to a candidate facing those challenges — and I’m glad that Democrats appear to understand that. I suspect Biden himself is aware of the issues. In early 2020, he described himself as a “bridge” figure who would help carry the party to its next generation of leaders.

Biden would be the favorite in a rematch against Donald Trump, but he could lose, too, and I think a contest against a fresh face from the GOP would be really tough for him. Harris, meanwhile, has been unfairly tagged as a bad politician because of her lackluster 2020 campaign. (Biden’s campaigns of 1988 and 2008 were worse.) But it’s fair to say she doesn’t appear to have Obama-level political skills, and she has poll numbers similar to Biden’s and would be tagged with all the foibles of this administration.

Nonetheless, if Biden doesn’t run, it will be difficult for the party to dislodge the heir apparent, Harris. Remove Biden from the question, and she leads most polls of the 2024 Democratic primary field, in part because she has fairly strong support among Black voters. I suspect many party leaders would embrace her, as Clyburn has, and particularly Black ones. Black people constitute only about 20 percent of Democrats, but in many ways they are the moral center of the party.

Many other Democrats would make formidable candidates, too. In my view, the party would be best off if a broad coalition of leading Democrats and liberals — such as Biden, Harris, Obama, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — came together, say, in January 2023 to jointly urge the voters to get behind a ticket of Sens. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.) and Cory Booker (N.J.). Such a ticket would satisfy Democrats’ desire for representation of women and people of color and likely appeal to swing voters while being acceptable to the party’s left wing.

But that isn’t going to happen. Instead, if Biden opts out, Democrats are likely to have a 2023 that looks like 2019. Many people will run, including some — like Marianne Williamson and Andrew Yang three years ago — who are clearly unqualified. There will be an endless stream of debates that goose cable news ratings but do little to inform the electorate. And candidates will spend a lot of time bickering over the fine points of policy plans that have no chance of being enacted.

In other words, Democrats have three real choices ahead of them: An octogenarian, unpopular Biden. An unproven, unpopular Harris. Or a free-for-all that might produce a great candidate but also might not.

I tend to think that the inflation that is jolting the price of gas and other goods will ease between now and the 2024 election, that Biden and Harris will get more popular as a result and also that Democrats could have an open primary and emerge with a great candidate.

But none of that is guaranteed. So I can understand all the anxiety within the party. And I’m glad that it’s trying to address these questions instead of sweeping them under the rug.

Perhaps Biden-Harris 2024 is still the best option. But that should be discussed, openly and immediately. After all, the 2024 presidential campaign will start in earnest in less than five months.

