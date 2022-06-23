Placeholder while article actions load

Six years ago, the D.C. Council enacted the Neighborhood Engagement Achieves Results (Near) Act establishing a comprehensive blueprint for a public health approach to preventing violent crime in D.C. With the District, like many other parts of the country, experiencing a spike in crime and violence, it is fair to ask whether the city is on the right track. A recently released audit cautiously suggests the answer is yes but says the programs, while promising, need strengthening and further study to assess their effectiveness.

A report by D.C. Auditor Kathy Patterson mixed praise with criticism for how the administration of Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) has implemented the myriad programs mandated under the Near Act. The report, for example, cited some success in attracting young people at high risk of committing violence or becoming victims of violence into a program that provides job and life skills and six months of supported employment. Likewise, the report lauded the establishment of a hospital-based violence intervention program and provision of incentives for private security cameras. But it faulted the administration for not implementing some requirements of the law, including creation of police-clinician teams to respond to behavioral health crises. Such failures, Ms. Patterson said, mar “otherwise notable accomplishments.”

In some areas, auditors weren’t able to reach conclusions because they said more study is needed. That was the case with the city’s high-profile and much-touted strategy of deploying violence interrupters in high-crime neighborhoods to defuse tensions and head off conflicts before they escalate into violence. “We can’t prove what hasn’t happened,” Ms. Patterson said, explaining why auditors couldn’t gauge the impact of violence interrupters on violent crime. The audit recommends that a more sophisticated social-science study be undertaken to determine whether violence interrupters are an effective strategy. Officials also would do well to determine whether it makes any sense — we think not — for the violence interruption programs to be run out of two offices, that of the mayor and that of the attorney general. A merger of the two programs that incorporates the best aspects of each might improve outcomes, auditors wrote.

There are many complex factors responsible for violence, and so a variety of strategies — some involving police, some government, some community organizations and nonprofits, some the schools — need to be developed and effectively executed. The mayor in January created the Office of Gun Violence Prevention, shifting responsibility to the city administrator and hopefully providing the central coordination that will help strengthen the city’s efforts.

“The good news,” said Ms. Patterson, “is that structures and services are in place that did not exist when the council enacted this law. The challenge is to build on new program models, make them stronger, keep measuring and keep improving.” We look forward to future progress reports and hope they will show that this promising approach is yielding significant dividends.

