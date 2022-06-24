Placeholder while article actions load

Two years ago, the Pew Research Center reported that two-thirds of Americans thought the government wasn’t doing enough to combat climate change. Climate change is the defining issue of our time, and mitigating the effects of it must be seen as a top priority. So why today are Republicans and Democrats still fighting politically on this life-threatening issue? We can’t expect the president’s executive authority to accomplish enough.

As The Post reported earlier this year, Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said , “Climate change threatens America’s security and is altering the geostrategic landscape as we know it.” Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro said , “Climate change is one of the most destabilizing forces of our time.”

I implore members of Congress to immediately figure out lasting solutions together. One such action, which has both Republican and Democratic support outside the Beltway, is a carbon fee and dividend program. Annually raise the price on carbon at the source (well, mine and port) and give all fees collected back to every U.S. citizen. Those monthly dividends would offset the higher costs for families, allowing a smooth transition to clean, renewable energy. Congress: The American people are waiting on you to act, and time is running short.