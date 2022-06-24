The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Biden can’t go it alone on climate change

June 24, 2022 at 1:50 p.m. EDT
President Biden during the virtual Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate in D.C. on June 17. (Ting Shen/Bloomberg)
Placeholder while article actions load

Regarding the June 21 front-page article “Biden going it alone on climate but faces limits”:

Two years ago, the Pew Research Center reported that two-thirds of Americans thought the government wasn’t doing enough to combat climate change. Climate change is the defining issue of our time, and mitigating the effects of it must be seen as a top priority. So why today are Republicans and Democrats still fighting politically on this life-threatening issue? We can’t expect the president’s executive authority to accomplish enough.

Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates

As The Post reported earlier this year, Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said, “Climate change threatens America’s security and is altering the geostrategic landscape as we know it.” Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro said, “Climate change is one of the most destabilizing forces of our time.”

I implore members of Congress to immediately figure out lasting solutions together. One such action, which has both Republican and Democratic support outside the Beltway, is a carbon fee and dividend program. Annually raise the price on carbon at the source (well, mine and port) and give all fees collected back to every U.S. citizen. Those monthly dividends would offset the higher costs for families, allowing a smooth transition to clean, renewable energy. Congress: The American people are waiting on you to act, and time is running short.

Jonathan Light, Laguna Niguel, Calif.

Loading...