Opinion Coming not soon: ‘Top Drone’

June 24, 2022 at 4:41 p.m. EDT
Tom Cruise (left) and Miles Teller (right) pose for photographs as they arrive June 19 for the premiere of 'Top Gun: Maverick' at Lotte World Tower Special Outdoor Stage in Seoul. (Jeon Heon-Kyun/EPA-EFE/Rex/Shutterstock)
In her June 22 op-ed, “What ‘Top Gun’ gets right about the strength of the U.S. military,” Eileen Bjorkman suggested that “the star of the next ‘Top Gun’ sequel will be an aircraft carrier commander who just happens to be a woman.”

The original “Top Gun” was released 36 years ago. If producers adhere to that timeline, by the time the next sequel appears, aircraft carriers and piloted fighter jets will be relics. It is more likely that the next sequel will be “Top Drone,” and that the featured “pilot” will be sitting in a trailer in the U.S. desert “flying” remotely.

Melvin A. Goodman, Bethesda

