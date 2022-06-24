Placeholder while article actions load

Normally I’m a big fan of Catherine Rampell’s opinion pieces. However, the repetitive narrative that corporate greed is constant and shouldn’t be blamed for inflationary pressures is getting, well, old. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight In her June 15 op-ed, “Greed is dead. Long live greed!,” she wrote, “As I’ve written several times: Companies are always greedy.” Sports broadcasters like to say bad umpiring is okay if it’s consistent. No, a consistently bad umpire is just bad. I’m sure Ms. Rampell’s economic analysis is largely correct, and she mentioned that "oil and gas companies are doing phenomenally well." So, is it too much to ask that this profitable industry forsake some — any — profit for the good of the country? At least in times of inflationary crisis brought on by war? Perhaps then people could spend more at Ms. Rampell’s two primary examples of reduced profits: Walmart and Target.

Corporate greed is a detrimental factor, part of the price, figuratively and literally, we all pay as part of a largely oligopolistic economy. However quaint it might sound, why not encourage a little patriotism from our corporate leaders in such trying times?

Mike Easdale, Burke

Regarding Robert J. Wilensky’s June 19 letter, “The soaring price of gas,” a rebuttal to the June 13 editorial “Hate $5 gas?":

The editorial was correct: Oil prices fluctuate on the global market, reflecting worldwide supply and demand. Crude prices rose almost 500 percent from April 2020 to February 2022. Taking No. 3 producer Russia off the table sent oil futures even higher. Most countries are affected — hardly President Biden’s doing.

Global demand plummeted in the pandemic, so production also fell. Demand was so low that in at one point, a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude was valued at less than zero. Thousands of U.S. wells shut down; about 100,000 U.S. oil workers lost their jobs. Other producers, including OPEC, also cut production.

Though U.S. oil production is rebounding, full recovery has been slowed by investor caution and pressure to keep prices high, increasing profits. A recent survey found 59 percent of oil executives said investor pressure is slowing production, while others cited supply chain or manpower issues. Only 6 percent blamed environmental regulations.

Although the United States is the world’s No. 1 producer of oil and natural gas, we use more than we pump, so must import. Paradoxically, we are also a major exporter of petroleum. In fact, for the past year, we have exported more than we have imported. Technically, we are energy independent.

Climate change is an existential threat to this country and our society. It is here now, causing environmental damage, financial losses and widespread social disruption. Any move made by the Biden administration to increase use of renewable energy sources should be applauded.

Gail Mackiernan, Silver Spring

