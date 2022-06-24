Placeholder while article actions load

Despite the statements in the June 18 Metro article “ Md. says it could curb damage by toll lanes ,” there is obviously no relief in sight for Interstate 270 commuters who live north of the Montgomery County line. I-270 was completed in 1960. I commuted on that route from Frederick to Rockville from 1982 until my retirement in 2017.

In those 35 years, there was no improvement in that highway except for the installation of guardrails in the median strip. This was done to prevent injury and death that resulted from the ever-increasing frequency of crashes. It has been 62 years without significant improvements to most of I-270, despite thousands of houses built in ever-expanding subdivisions in and around Frederick County.

If impacts to the environment are important considerations for this project, then the proposed monorail, which has not been seriously investigated, would be the most environmentally friendly answer to this congestion. Why not build a monorail and convert the current I-270 lanes into a toll road at little cost so commuters have a choice: pay to ride the monorail or pay to drive I-270. The tolls generated by I-270 could then help pay for the monorail.