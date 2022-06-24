Placeholder while article actions load

Matt Post, Brenna Levitan, Michael Solomon and Nate Tinbite are gun-safety advocates who represented Maryland students at the first March for Our Lives in 2018. Four years ago, we stood on the March for Our Lives stage in D.C. and cried out for change. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight A lot has changed since. We all graduated from high school, and two of us finished college. The leadership of both houses of Maryland’s state legislature turned over. Democrats took control of the U.S. House, and a new president was sworn in.

Through it all, the devastation of gun violence has remained a certainty. A string of high-profile shootings this month has served as a crushing reminder of our country’s failure to reduce gun violence.

As saddened as we are by the absence of national action, we’re especially frustrated by how little has changed in our home state of Maryland.

Instead of addressing our state’s gun crisis with the urgency it deserves, the Maryland legislature has dawdled: resting on our reputation as a liberal state to justify an insufficient response to gun violence. Our state’s policymakers must rapidly pass innovative legislation to protect us from guns.

With a Democratic supermajority and lives at stake, we refuse to accept the lackadaisical pace of the Maryland legislature. Common-sense laws supported by the overwhelming majority of Marylanders should not take several years or be repeatedly diluted in order to pass.

In 2016, a bill mandating universal background checks was first introduced in the House of Delegates and failed to get a committee vote. A year later, it was reintroduced but died again in committee. It took two more attempts before finally passing in 2020. However, with each reintroduction, the bill was further whittled down — compromising a policy that 88 percent of Americans support.

That kind of legislative lethargy is infuriatingly common in Annapolis. Restrictions on firearms around voting sites have been reintroduced twice and still not made it to a committee vote. Requirements for the safe storage of firearms have been reintroduced five times since 2013 and have yet to pass out of a committee.

A ban on ghost guns took multiple reintroductions over the course of three years to become law. In the meantime, a student at Montgomery County’s Col. Zadok Magruder High School acquired a ghost gun and used it to shoot a 15-year-old classmate in a school bathroom.

While policymakers in Annapolis mull and sit on their hands, Marylanders are being shot and killed. When a lifesaving bill is delayed because of an unwritten rule about needing to be reintroduced several times before passing, that convention amounts to a death pact.

Maryland is one of the most progressive and resource-rich states in the country. Instead of taking years just to catch up with other states, Maryland should be leading the nation in innovative models of gun safety.

The Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions has spent decades producing evidence-based policies in Annapolis’s backyard. The state legislature should turn that research into law: mandating microstamping to track firearms, massively increasing funding to violence-intervention programs through taxes on guns, and providing hospital-based support programs for gun violence survivors statewide.

Policymakers need to get creative. Gun companies should be taxed for each death their products enable in Maryland. The state could also hold social media companies accountable for algorithms that glorify gun violence to their profit and our expense.

The Maryland legislature must be more explicit and intentional in tying investments in education, housing, and reducing poverty to reducing violence.

And instead of throwing our hands up about the guns flowing in from our neighbors, Maryland should give its attorney general the go-ahead to hold them accountable for enabling preventable deaths in our communities.

It might be argued that the sheepishness of the Maryland legislature is just the way our state government has always worked. That’s exactly the problem.

If we’re to extinguish the horrors of gun violence in Maryland, we have to believe we can do things differently. We have to envision a more nimble and responsive legislature. And we have to work together to build that new kind of state government, dedicated not to stalling hard decisions, but to our survival.

