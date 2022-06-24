

Activists listen as Senate Democrats speak during a May 26 news conference near the Capitol. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

Regarding the June 23 Politics & the Nation article “Coalition behind gun bill reveals a sharp Senate Republican split”:

There is a split for sure — no surprise. But think about it for a minute. If 15 Republican senators can agree to take on the “impossible” issue of gun safety, why couldn’t that open the door for enough political courage on at least some other equally critical issues such as climate, cost of health care, access to higher education, planning for future pandemics and improving our tax policies?

The broad consideration is that if we don’t move these vital matters forward with some efficacy, whatever compromises are required, the country as a whole — all of us — will suffer from the political deadlock that currently exists.

Stephen Robin, Leesburg