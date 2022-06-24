Placeholder while article actions load

Michelle Maldonado, a Democrat, represents Prince William in the Virginia House of Delegates. Jeremy S. McPike, a Democrat, represents Prince William in the Virginia state Senate. On May 24, an 18-year-old opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Tex. Armed with an assault-style rifle, he killed 19 children and two teachers.

As parents of children who have lived through lockdowns at schools, we can attest that you never want to receive the text “we’re in lockdown — it’s real.” This is the reality that parents, teachers and students experience today after Columbine, Sandy Hook, Virginia Tech and Robb. The frequency of shootings has reached crisis levels, with the incidents at churches, synagogues, mosques, grocery stores and nightclubs. They inflicted damage across many families and communities.

On the heels of the tragedies in Uvalde, Buffalo and Laguna Woods, Calif., Virginians also recognize the pain of a community that has lost loved ones to gun violence all too well. In April 2007, Virginia experienced the largest school shooting in the history of the commonwealth, at Virginia Tech. The massacre left 32 people dead, 23 physically injured, including 17 by gunfire, and countless others to suffer from the physical, mental and emotional trauma of the shooting.

As we reflect on this, it is important to recognize that Virginia and our nation are experiencing trauma from this gun-violence crisis. According to Everytown for Gun Safety’s analysis, since 2009 there have been “278 mass shootings in the United States resulting in 1569 people shot and killed and 1000 people shot and wounded.” During this same period, the five deadliest mass shootings involved the use of assault weapons and/or high-capacity magazines. This is an important indicator of how the gruesome nature of these attacks is changing. These events also are taking a toll on our first responders, our police, firefighters and EMS who work to save as many lives as possible. They will carry the incidents with them forever, just as those who were wounded do. Although the physical and mental health repercussions of mass shootings have yet to be fully researched, preliminary data tells us that they include post-traumatic stress disorder, panic attacks, depression and other serious conditions that for many survivors can take longer to heal than their physical wounds.

Fred Guttenberg, the father of 14-year-old Jaime Guttenberg, who was killed in the Parkland, Fla., school shooting, said it best: These shootings are preventable, but they’re also predictable. By some estimates, the United States is home to more than 393 million guns, compared with its population of about 330 million people. Similar studies also indicate that the United States makes up about 4 percent of the world’s population but makes up more than 45 percent of the entire global stock of 857 million civilian firearms. Here is the kicker — 3 percent of the U.S. adult population owns half of the nation’s firearms and nearly one-quarter of the world’s civilian firearms stockpile. Read that again. Let it sink in.

Throwing more guns at more guns will not work. What Virginia legislators passed in the years following the Virginia Tech massacre helped put important gun-safety protections in place. And thankfully, since that time, we have not experienced another tragedy of that scale. Although we cannot prevent all gun violence, there are steps each state can take to enable better gun safety for everyone. In Virginia’s case, among the 12 gun-safety bills passed by the Democratic-led majority in the 2020 and 2021 sessions, 10 directly related to Virginia’s ability to better protect our schools and our children against gun violence. These actions might serve as a road map for other state legislators seeking to create safer communities and stem the tide of growing gun violence:

1. Required universal background checks.

2. Mandated reporting of lost or stolen firearms.

3. Provided local authority to ban or regulate firearms in public spaces.

4. Granted judges the ability to issue emergency risk protective orders (red-flag laws).

5. Reinstated a one-gun-per-month limit on gun purchases.

6. Made it a Class 6 felony for someone subject to a protective order to knowingly possess a firearm.

7. Classified it as a misdemeanor to recklessly leave firearms around minors.

8. Allowed school boards to ban guns from school board property.

9. Restricted convicted domestic abusers from purchasing firearms.

10. Extended the time period for FBI background checks on gun sales.

While the above legislation is a good start, there still is so much more we can do in Virginia and around the nation. Specifically, we can and should ban ghost guns, increase funding for gun violence prevention programs, restore magazine capacity limits that expired from federal law in 2004 after the 1994 Federal Assault Weapons Ban and, importantly, reconsider how, if and under which circumstances assault weapons should be in the hands of citizens outside of the military context.

Yes, the next mass shooting might be predictable, but it also is preventable. We urge you to vote and demand your local, state and federal representatives exercise the moral courage to perform these and other actions to protect our families. Our children’s lives depend on it.

