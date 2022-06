The details in the June 15 front-page article “ After elections, a backlash against school equity efforts ” were bracing, to say the least.

The equity director was followed by a group of firebrands who undermined/disrupted her efforts at every equity cafe or “community cafe” meeting.

Worse still, this is happening throughout the country. There is no path to a common cause with such profound ignorance and bigotry and no point to attempt discourse. The solution is simple: People of good will need to publicly advocate for sane policies, use the courts where feasible and turn out en masse at the polls.