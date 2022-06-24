Placeholder while article actions load

Dean Naujoks is a Potomac riverkeeper and member of the Potomac Riverkeeper Network. For decades, Alexandria has allowed unlawful discharge of toxic pollutants into the Potomac River, as reported in these pages. And, after years of asking the city to fix this problem, we at the Potomac Riverkeeper Network have decided to sue. Coal tar and creosote pollution of the river is an imminent and substantial danger to the environment and human health, and it must end. As clean-water advocates, we are confounded by the city’s failure to stop the pollution.

Our investigation revealed that the Oronoco Street outfall, at the north end of Founders Park in Old Town, has been illegally discharging coal tar and creosote wastes into the Potomac River since at least 1975. Many of these pollutants are classified as probable human carcinogens and are a potential danger to marine and aquatic organisms and the animals that feed on them.

Advertisement

Founders Park is a beautiful public resource enjoyed by Alexandrians and other residents of Northern Virginia throughout the year. The park is a welcome getaway where families can have a picnic, take a walk or simply enjoy the views of our nation’s river. It should be protected and preserved, not polluted.

As a Potomac riverkeeper, my responsibility is to speak for the river — and for the millions of people who value it as a place to recreate and as a source of drinking water. And as a resident of Alexandria, I have a personal stake in the river’s health as well. My family and I enjoy boating on the river and, like many river lovers, we expect it to be clean. I have a lot of respect for the city and its officials — they long ago adopted an “eco-city” charter, so they have their eye on the ball. But so far on this issue, it’s a swing and a miss.

The source of the pollution was the Alexandria Town Gas company, a manufactured gas plant that operated between about 1851 and 1946 and was owned by the city for most of that time. The gas plant generated large volumes of coal tar and creosote wastes from its process of turning low-grade coal into gas for street lamps and homes. Recent studies concluded that the soil and groundwater near the site are heavily contaminated with coal tar and creosote wastes.

Advertisement

These wastes migrated from the Alexandria Town Gas company site to the storm sewer pipe outfall and have been discharged into the Potomac River. Coal tar and creosote wastes have also migrated through the soil and continue to seep up from the sediments near the outfall. This has resulted in an observable sheen on the water, sediment contamination and a noticeable odor of creosote.

The river is frequently used by paddlers, high school crew teams and the public as a spot for recreational fishing. I have no doubt that constituents would be shocked to learn this pollution is happening and would rightly demand that the city do better. Our lawsuit should be a wake-up call to city officials to solve this problem once and for all.

GiftOutline Gift Article