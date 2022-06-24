

The House Jan. 6 select committee public hearing on June 23 on Capitol Hill. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)

Though the Jan. 6 committee has done an excellent job establishing former president Donald Trump’s involvement in the attempted coup of the U.S. government, it is a mistake for the committee to make the hearings about Mr. Trump’s culpability rather than about the continuing danger to our fragile democracy.

One day, Mr. Trump will be gone, but the fault lines in our democratic system that can be exploited by another autocrat will remain. Thus, the Jan. 6 committee should disclose what Mr. Trump and his co-conspirators did to expose the vulnerability of our democracy as the predicate for critically needed legislative reforms.

Making the hearings about the responsibility of Mr. Trump is subject to attack for being partisan, while saving our democracy should not. And In in the process of exposing the vulnerabilities of our democracy, the committee can effectively lay out the criminal case against Mr. Trump and put pressure on the Justice Department to act in the best interest of the rule of law by indicting the former president.

David Schlitz, Washington