The June 10 letter “ Not a sight to behold ,” which complained about the appearance of the Theodore Roosevelt Bridge, hit the nail on the head. Cleaning off the rust and freshening up the paint are not going to make the bridge a valued landmark on the Potomac River. That will require a fresh start.

The Potomac River and the views up and downstream will be restored only if there are fewer piers in the water and the supporting structure is mostly above the roadway. The new Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge is a good model. When it is finally complete, it will have dramatically and forever improved the Anacostia River waterfront.