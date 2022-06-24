She was my age and was as close to death as someone could be without being dead. In 1969, I was 18 years old and a first-year student nurse doing an emergency room rotation in a New York City hospital the year before the state made abortion legal. She was lying on a stretcher in the ER after being abandoned by the abortionist who botched it and fled. There was so much blood. She was taken to the operating room, where an emergency hysterectomy was done.