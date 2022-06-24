Placeholder while article actions load

As the June 21 front-page article “A Texas teen wanted an abortion. She now has twins.” heartbreakingly described, Brooke Alexander, 18, wanted an abortion so she and her boyfriend could get on with their lives. Instead, because of the new so-called Texas heartbeat law, she didn’t make it in time and gave birth to twins. She and the twins now have to squeeze into her boyfriend’s bedroom at his father’s home and survive on her boyfriend’s meager earnings. Buying diapers, wipes and other necessities is a mountainous struggle. Forget about pursuing the other things she dreamed of.

Where’s the life-supporting help that she needs from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and the lawmakers who supported the law? Where are the antiabortion supporters when it comes to supporting laws that would provide essential social safety nets for people who want and feel they need an abortion but can’t because restrictive laws are now in place in so many states?

It’s outrageous that the antiabortion supporters force people who want or need an abortion to bear children but are absent once the children are born.

Advertisement

Here’s a solution: Stay out of the lives and decisions that women need to make on their own. And if you can’t, then at least help them with support for child care and other necessities.

Janet Bass, Bethesda

The story of Brooke Alexander and Billy High reminded me of the power of human resilience. Faced with a formidable challenge, they committed to sacrificially love and provide for their newborn children. I have deep admiration and respect for Ms. Alexander, for allowing her body, heart and dreams to be remade for the sake of her daughters, and for Mr. High, who chose to provide for his family and who is pursuing a noble career in the Air Force. Both experienced weakness, disillusionment and inadequacy. Through these decisions, they have created an admirable home and future for their children. I extol these young parents as they courageously pursue the vocation of parenthood.

Advertisement

The best pro-life policies will be pro-family policies. With policies such as the Family Security Act 2.0, co-sponsored by Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), young heroes such as these would be eligible to receive $700 per month in tax benefits. For other expecting mothers, the FSA 2.0 would provide up to $2,800 during pregnancy to purchase diapers, baby clothes and other needs when she is unable to continue working.

Emma Waters, Washington

GiftOutline Gift Article