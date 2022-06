There are certainly some nationalists “who would build walls around the United States,” and their views are clear and straightforward. But regarding “internationalists who would spread freedom around the world,” there are two subgroups. Mr. Von Drehle focused on military interventionists who believe in “policing the world,” but there is also another kind of internationalist: those who promote freedom at home and engage in peaceful trade and cultural exchanges with the rest of the world in the hopes of spreading that message.