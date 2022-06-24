Ms. Parker was referring to abortion and threats to people who oppose it. But why oppose abortion without also opposing “inhumane” (to quote Ms. Parker) policies that allow children to be brought into this world without health care, childhood education and bonding time for parents? In the United States, unlike in other industrialized countries, parents scramble to find affordable, quality child care. Congress passed the Comprehensive Child Development Act in 1971, but then-President Richard M. Nixon vetoed it. Congress never passed it again.