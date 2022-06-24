In her June 15 op-ed, “A wave of violence as abortion ruling looms,” Kathleen Parker referenced the biblical adage that violence begets violence. Poverty also begets violence.
Among other nonpolicies, the United States does not provide paid maternity leave, joining only the Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, Papua New Guinea and Tonga.
The United States never joined any of the United Nations’ maternity protection conventions, not the one from 1919 or 1952 or 2000. All mandate paid maternity leave. The 2000 convention mandates mothers receive not less than two-thirds of their pre-pregnancy earnings. Those financial burdens are not foisted on employers but are spread across society. Imagine taxes or insurance funds to avoid childhood poverty and ill health.
People who oppose abortion also should be willing to share the burdens and oppose policies or nonpolicies that impoverish children. Healthy, cared-for children are less likely to be abused or violent and are more likely to benefit society.
Candace Kovacic-Fleischer, McLean