The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Violence begets violence, but so does poverty

June 24, 2022 at 1:50 p.m. EDT
(iStock) (Irinas Creative Photo/iStock)
Placeholder while article actions load

In her June 15 op-ed, “A wave of violence as abortion ruling looms,” Kathleen Parker referenced the biblical adage that violence begets violence. Poverty also begets violence.

Ms. Parker was referring to abortion and threats to people who oppose it. But why oppose abortion without also opposing “inhumane” (to quote Ms. Parker) policies that allow children to be brought into this world without health care, childhood education and bonding time for parents? In the United States, unlike in other industrialized countries, parents scramble to find affordable, quality child care. Congress passed the Comprehensive Child Development Act in 1971, but then-President Richard M. Nixon vetoed it. Congress never passed it again.

Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates

Among other nonpolicies, the United States does not provide paid maternity leave, joining only the Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, Papua New Guinea and Tonga.

The United States never joined any of the United Nations’ maternity protection conventions, not the one from 1919 or 1952 or 2000. All mandate paid maternity leave. The 2000 convention mandates mothers receive not less than two-thirds of their pre-pregnancy earnings. Those financial burdens are not foisted on employers but are spread across society. Imagine taxes or insurance funds to avoid childhood poverty and ill health.

People who oppose abortion also should be willing to share the burdens and oppose policies or nonpolicies that impoverish children. Healthy, cared-for children are less likely to be abused or violent and are more likely to benefit society.

Candace Kovacic-Fleischer, McLean

Loading...