No one spends half a century trying to become president only to give up the job after one term. If Biden chooses not to run, what he becomes is a lame duck. Yes, he continues to believe he’s his party’s best hope to keep Trump out of the White House. But I feel less certain than a few months ago that he’ll seek reelection. The midterms will be a disaster for Democrats, and that will increase pressure on him to step aside. He’ll have to decide whether he’s going all in for 2024 by next spring, when the economy is expected to be in bad shape. There have been subtle signals he might choose to stand aside, but I bet he goes for it. He loves being president and wants to remain the man in the arena.